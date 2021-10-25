Traffic
Skywarn Spotter Training available virtually

You can learn how to spot and report severe weather to the National Weather Service.
People interested in volunteering as a storm spotter for the National Weather Service SKYWARN...
People interested in volunteering as a storm spotter for the National Weather Service SKYWARN Program, or those who need to be recertified, can attend a free virtual storm training session.(Candice Fitzgibbons | NWS Storm Spotting)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Skywarn Spotter Training is back in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

The National Weather Service is offering virtual training sessions over the next couple of weeks.

The dates and times are as follows:

  • Tuesday, October 26, 10 a.m.
  • Thursday, October 28, 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, November 2, 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 6, 10:30 a.m.

You can find the registration links and more information here.

The National Weather Service asks that participants be at least 14 years old. Residents from all over the area can register, as the training is not county-specific.

Training sessions will last about two hours.

