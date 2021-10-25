Skywarn Spotter Training available virtually

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Skywarn Spotter Training is back in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

The National Weather Service is offering virtual training sessions over the next couple of weeks.

The dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, October 26, 10 a.m.

Thursday, October 28, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 2, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 6, 10:30 a.m.

You can find the registration links and more information here.

The National Weather Service asks that participants be at least 14 years old. Residents from all over the area can register, as the training is not county-specific.

Training sessions will last about two hours.

