Toledo leaf collection program to begin on Nov. 1

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced its leaf collection program will begin on Monday, November 1.

There are several ways to determine when crews will be in each area:

Sign up for Toledo Text Alerts. Notifications will be sent out two weeks prior, one week prior, and when the collection is complete. Follow this link to sign up

A map on the city website will be posted at this link

Call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

Updates will be posted to the city’s Facebook and Twitter accounts on Fridays.

Signs will be posted on city streets.

City crews will not return to an area once the collection is completed unless it is a second pass area, and crews will return according to the schedule.

If you miss collection, do not place leaves in the street. At that point, the options for residents are to:

Compost the leaves.

Dispose of leaves in the gray trash container.

Take the leaves to one of four transfer locations that will be available for free disposal at Bowman Park, Detwiler Park, Ravine Park, and the former ODOT facility at Detroit and Glendale avenues. The sites will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday, beginning Nov. 1.

City crews may work ahead of schedule where possible. In the event crews begin pickup on a street before the scheduled pickup date, they will return again during the scheduled week.

All vehicles should be off the street when leaf collection crews arrive in order to get the street as clean as possible. City crews will leave a tag at the homes where parked vehicles prevented the collection of all leaves.

Curbed streets will be marked complete once a street sweeper has passed. Crews will attempt to complete a street in one day but it may extend into a second day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.