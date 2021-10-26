Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
10/26: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Chilly midweek morning; more rain Thursday-Saturday
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A chilly though sunny Tuesday morning will see clouds start to enter back in later... though where we stay clear, patchy frost is possible Wednesday morning. It’ll still be dry through the midweek, before more rain (1″ to 1.5″ on average) rolls in late Thursday through early Saturday. If there’s a silver lining, that system clears just in time to set us up for a dry Halloween!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

