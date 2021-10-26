10/26: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

A chilly though sunny Tuesday morning will see clouds start to enter back in later... though where we stay clear, patchy frost is possible Wednesday morning. It’ll still be dry through the midweek, before more rain (1″ to 1.5″ on average) rolls in late Thursday through early Saturday. If there’s a silver lining, that system clears just in time to set us up for a dry Halloween!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.