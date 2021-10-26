Anthony Wayne Local Schools drop mandatory masking policy

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne Local Schools announced Tuesday that the district will be dropping its mandatory masking policy for students and staff in light of new rules developed by the Ohio Department of Health.

The new policy will go into effect Wednesday.

The state’s “Mask to Stay” option requires those that came into contact someone with COVID-19 to wear a mask for 14 days after the initial exposure.

The District does highly recommend that students and staff wear masks to eliminate the potential for a quarantine during an exposure at school.

All students and staff are still required to wear a mask on a school bus or van per the requirements of the Federal Government. This mask requirement on buses and vans is set to expire on January 18, 2022.

