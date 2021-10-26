Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Chipotle unveils virtual Boorito Halloween deal

FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.
FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is changing up its Halloween tradition once again due to the pandemic.

The fast food restaurant has moved this year’s Boorito deal for costume-wearing customers online.

To get a free burrito, Chipotle says customers have to visit its virtual location on the mobile platform, Roblox.

Grab a virtual costume and beat the Chipotle Boorito Maze.

The first 30,000 customers who participate will receive a free burrito code that can be used on Chipotle’s website or mobile app.

The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Any empty classroom
New COVID-19 quarantine guidance issued for Ohio schools
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
One person was hurt Sunday when a stationary train they were playing on started to move.
One juvenile hurt in train accident on Berdan overpass
Heavy rain caused flooded roads, basements, and fields across the area by Monday evening.
Flooding rain shuts business down for local family farm

Latest News

Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police