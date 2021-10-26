Group of local leaders team up to help Greenbelt Place Apartments residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City leaders say are some of the major factors that contribute to poverty in our city are poor living conditions.

“Just Hearing about it set off alarms for me,” said the Executive Director of Lucas County Children Services Robin Reese.

The executive director of Children Services Robin Reese is talking about the Greenbelt Place Apartments. She says there’s a thin line between poverty and when kids are brought into the system for abuse and neglect.

“In fact, the majority of kids that come into child protection is due to neglect. A lot of the time it’s because of the consequences of poverty. Parents should not lose their kids because they live in poor housing conditions that are no fault of their own. So for me, this is about prevention,” said Reese.

Lucas County Children Services is teaming up with the YWCA, the movement, and other organizations to provide resources to Greenbelt residents.

“We want to be a helping resource for you. Pick up the phone call us. We’re not going to renew your children but we could help. So we plan to just bombard this fair with diapers and food in anything we have in this building that can help families.”

Reese told me the community is dedicated to making sure families who live in the apartment complex thrive.

“So my message to them is that we are committed to helping. We want to draw as much attention to the plight that they are experiencing there and we will do everything in our power to try to help empower these families to get through this.”

The resource fair is Saturday at the Greenbelt Place Apartments from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.