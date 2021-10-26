Lucas County granted over $268,000, some is going to help combat domestic violence fatalities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County was awarded over $268,000 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. A 7% increase from last year’s award according to Holly Matthews, the Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

According to Matthews some funds will be distributed to TPD, the sheriff, and other crime prevention tools.

“Funding will be used by Toledo Police Department to purchase additional lab equipment and replace their aging radios,” says Matthews. According to her, some of that funding will also be put toward combatting domestic violence deaths.

“What this funding does is fund a high risk team that then triages individuals that score a 7 or higher on the domestic violence screening tool. And it provides a comprehensive look into the domestic violence cases and the team is then able to provide advanced resources to victims that are most at risk.”

“Domestic violence continues to be the number 1 call that goes to our 911 systems... so the demand is great and survivors need all the help they can get,” says Deidra Lashley, the Executive Director of the Bethany House.

The Bethany House is a long-term shelter for victims and their children escaping domestic violence.

“Usually a victim will experience 35 incidents of physical abuse before calling the police for the first time... For law enforcement to be properly equipped, properly trained. Being able to respond with everything they have to provide safety and support for that victim, is really really important for long term safety,” says Lashley.

Lashley says anyone experiencing domestic violence can reach out to the YWCA or call 419.241.3235.

