Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lucas County granted over $268,000, some is going to help combat domestic violence fatalities

Grant money will be used for new equipment for law enforcement, as well as helping combat domestic violence fatalities.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County was awarded over $268,000 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. A 7% increase from last year’s award according to Holly Matthews, the Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

According to Matthews some funds will be distributed to TPD, the sheriff, and other crime prevention tools.

“Funding will be used by Toledo Police Department to purchase additional lab equipment and replace their aging radios,” says Matthews. According to her, some of that funding will also be put toward combatting domestic violence deaths.

“What this funding does is fund a high risk team that then triages individuals that score a 7 or higher on the domestic violence screening tool. And it provides a comprehensive look into the domestic violence cases and the team is then able to provide advanced resources to victims that are most at risk.”

“Domestic violence continues to be the number 1 call that goes to our 911 systems... so the demand is great and survivors need all the help they can get,” says Deidra Lashley, the Executive Director of the Bethany House.

The Bethany House is a long-term shelter for victims and their children escaping domestic violence.

“Usually a victim will experience 35 incidents of physical abuse before calling the police for the first time... For law enforcement to be properly equipped, properly trained. Being able to respond with everything they have to provide safety and support for that victim, is really really important for long term safety,” says Lashley.

Lashley says anyone experiencing domestic violence can reach out to the YWCA or call 419.241.3235.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hurt Sunday when a stationary train they were playing on started to move.
One juvenile hurt in train accident on Berdan overpass
TPD investigates shooting at Clair Commons Apts.
Toledo police investigate early-morning shooting
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are working to figure out what started a fire on South Avenue.
TFRD investigating Sunday morning house fire
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Latest News

Grant money will go toward properly equipping law enforcement and helping community members...
Lucas county granted over $250,000 from Department of Justice grant.
Parents are upset and protesting
Bedford Public Schools mandate masks for students and staff
Inspectors from the Department of Housing and Urban Development gave Greenbelt Place Apartments...
Greenbelt Place Apartments still out of compliance
Flooding closes Leaders Family Farm in Napoleon
Flooding closes Leaders Family Farm in Napoleon