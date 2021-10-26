Moment of Science: Beer

Beer is one of the oldest drinks on Earth, and we have a fascinating look behind your favorite brews this week, featuring Dave Ayling from Heavy Beer Company! Highlights:

* Toledo has good water for brewing beer (no, seriously). Dave tends to cut 50% city water with 50% reverse osmosis water.

* The type of grain plays a huge role in the final product: “There’s little granules of white, and these husks around the outside -- a lot like popcorn. When we put it all together, the outside of it acts as a natural filter.”

* The “mash tun” is where water slowly filters in and they mix in all the grain. Dave likens the process to the starch from raw potatoes: “When you cook it, the enzymatic activity inside that potato convert it to sugars, and that’s exactly what happens with grain.”

* It’s a delicate balance of temperature to get those sugars just right -- in the case of Heavy’s lager, between 145F and 158F. Lower temps mean shorter sugar chains for the yeast to consume, and “that goes into the term ‘body’ when you’re talking beer -- a full-bodied or thin-bodied beer. We’re making lager, so we want really short, nice and digestible pieces for a nice, dry finish.”

* Draining and chasing those grains with more water helps to clarify the “wort”, or unfermented beer.

* Any hops are thrown in during the next boiling stage, with a more bitter brew the earlier you add it. Dave says “those sugars are left over, so if you don’t have something to counterbalance that sweetness, you’d get something really sweet, and something you wouldn’t recognize as beer.

* Now it’s time for rapid cooling and storing in these tanks, with that CO2 given off by the yeast safely removed. In the case of lager (German for “storage”), it’s cooled near freezing with remnants dumped through the bottom cone to clarify it, and even some CO2 added back in for some bubbly before it’s ready for the bar a few weeks later!

