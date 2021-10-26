Traffic
October 26th Weather Forecast

Rain Returns Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today and breezy with a high in the low 50s. Clouds will increase from east to west overnight. If the clouds stay away long enough, a patchy frost is possible south and west of Toledo. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 50s. Showers are possible late Thursday evening through Saturday. Rain amounts are expected to be around 1″ with totals up to 1.5″ near the lakeshore. Halloween is expected to be in the upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky.

October 26th Weather Forecast
10/25/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/25/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
