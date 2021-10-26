Traffic
Ohio School Boards Association ends affiliation with national organization

The Ohio School Boards Association decided to end its affiliation with the NSBA after the...
The Ohio School Boards Association decided to end its affiliation with the NSBA after the national organization sent a letter to President Joe Biden, requesting federal intervention at local school board meetings.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio School Boards Association has decided to sever ties with the National School Boards Association after it sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting federal intervention at local school board meetings.

OSBA Chief Executive Rick Lewis sent a letter to the NSBA at the direction of the Board of Trustees, notifying the national body of its decision.

The move comes after the NSBA sent a letter to President Biden in late September. According to the OSBA, letter was sent on behalf of state associations and school board members across the nation, which it said is not true. The letter requested federal intervention as well as claims of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.

The letter from OSBA Presdient Robert Heard Sr. and Lewis to the NSBA reads in part:

The letter also said the OSBA was not informed of or asked for input into the letter sent to Biden.

You can read the full OSBA letter here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

