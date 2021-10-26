Sylvania 911 calls now go to Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dispatch operations for Sylvania Police moved to the Lucas County Consolidated Dispatch unit Tuesday.

For Sylvania residents, all emergency calls for police, fire or medical assistance should call 911. The city asks residents to change their Sylvania Police number to 911 instead of the nine digit number they may have programmed in their phone.

If non-emergency police assistance is needed, people can call the non-emergency number for the consolidated dispatch at 419-255-8443.

Lobby hours for the police building are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A clerk will available to at the lobby window.

To contact Sylvania Police Records, use 419-885-8902.

