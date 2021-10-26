Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Sylvania 911 calls now go to Lucas County

911 dispatcher
911 dispatcher(WWNY)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dispatch operations for Sylvania Police moved to the Lucas County Consolidated Dispatch unit Tuesday.

For Sylvania residents, all emergency calls for police, fire or medical assistance should call 911. The city asks residents to change their Sylvania Police number to 911 instead of the nine digit number they may have programmed in their phone.

If non-emergency police assistance is needed, people can call the non-emergency number for the consolidated dispatch at 419-255-8443.

Lobby hours for the police building are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A clerk will available to at the lobby window.

To contact Sylvania Police Records, use 419-885-8902.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Any empty classroom
New COVID-19 quarantine guidance issued for Ohio schools
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
One person was hurt Sunday when a stationary train they were playing on started to move.
One juvenile hurt in train accident on Berdan overpass
Heavy rain caused flooded roads, basements, and fields across the area by Monday evening.
Flooding rain shuts business down for local family farm

Latest News

Moment of Science: Beer
Anthony Wayne Local Schools drop mandatory masking policy
The Ohio School Boards Association decided to end its affiliation with the NSBA after the...
Ohio School Boards Association ends affiliation with national organization
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
Two women die in Huron County crash