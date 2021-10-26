Toledo Zoo’s snow leopard cubs now have names!

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newest additions to the Toledo Zoo now have names as well.

The male and female snow leopard cubs have been named Pasha and Yuki, respectively.

The naming process was done through the Zoo’s PAL program.

The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat on Friday, Sept. 24.

Snow Leopard Cubs Names Announcement Thank you Toledo Zoo community for your participation and donations in the Snow leopard cubs naming contest! And now for the moment we've all been waiting for... (Insert drum roll🥁🥁🥁) Introducing our male cub, Pasha, and our female cub, Yuki! 🎉 Although the naming contest is over, you can still become a Zoo PAL to the cubs. Visit https://www.toledozoo.org/zoopal Posted by The Toledo Zoo on Monday, October 25, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.