Toledo Zoo’s snow leopard cubs now have names!
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newest additions to the Toledo Zoo now have names as well.
The male and female snow leopard cubs have been named Pasha and Yuki, respectively.
The naming process was done through the Zoo’s PAL program.
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat on Friday, Sept. 24.
