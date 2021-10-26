Traffic
Two women die in Huron County crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser (WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two women are dead after a crash Monday morning in Huron County, Ohio.

A 25-year-old Sandusky man, Drake Reed, was traveling north on Old State Road in Ripley Township just before noon when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection with Boughtonville Rd., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

His Jeep struck a minivan, driven by Marcia Barnett, 31, of Greenwich, Ohio. Barnett was wearing a seat belt and had to be extracted from the vehicle by mechanical means. She died from her injuries on Monday afternoon at a local hospital.

Reed was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

A 38-year-old passenger in Reed’s vehicle, Timbra Conley was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2-year-old child in Reed’s vehicle was in a child safety seat but not properly secured. He received possible injuries and was taken to the hospital.

An adult passenger in Barnett’s vehicle received possible injuries, but she was not taken to the hospital.

The OSHP said failure to yield and unsafe speed are suspected as factors in the crash. It remains under investigation.

