UT hosting Dialogues on Diversity focusing on critical race theory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is hosting a Dialogues on Diversity event focusing on critical race theory.

The virtual event, titled “Critical Race Theory, Explained,” will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Follow this link to join the event.

Panelists for the discussion include Dr. Monita Mungo, assistant professor of sociology, and Aaron Baker, a doctoral candidate in educational psychology and co-chair of the Judith Herb College of Education Diversity Committee.

The discussion will be moderated by Quatez Scott, dean’s fellow in the College of Graduate Studies and Ph.D. student in the Social and Philosophical Foundations of Education program.

“Existing for decades, critical race theory has found renewed popularity in current social discourse,” Mungo said. “Experts from sociology, education and political science will explain what critical race theory is and how it is useful as a framework to examine the social production of unequal and unjust outcomes for racialized groups.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.