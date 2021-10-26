Village of Fayette to receive $10 million for new water system

FAYETTE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of Fayette’s water system has been in desperate need of repair for a while now, but that is all about to change.

The village is getting a $10 million worth of “water infrastructure grant money” from the state to fix the problem.

It’s part of the H2Ohio project, and Governor Mike DeWine said that it’s obvious Fayette’s water needs are dire.

“Fayette was picked frankly because they have an absolutely failing water system. This is really based on an urgent need to fix a big, big problem. The village of Fayette that has about 1500 people really has no ability to fix this problem. You can’t raise water rates high enough to pay for this,” said Gov. DeWine.

The village’s new water system will cost an estimated $14 million, so the $10 million from the state will relieve the majority of that burden.

“It felt like I personally won the lottery when they called me on Wednesday to let me know that they were putting together this event. I cried on behalf of everyone in this community because it is just un precedented the amount of money that we’re going to get, and it’s likely that we will never see this again in my career left with the village,” said Fayette administrator Genna Biddix.

But Fayette was not just given the money; it had to apply and show just how much the community needed these funds.

“There was a lot of hard work that went into this application, our staff has done an awesome job and we’re all ecstatic about receiving this money. It was a lot of work but it was well worth it, if you don’t ask you won’t get it,” said Fayette’s mayor Dave Borer.

The mayor said he is glad that they asked, and that Governor DeWine answered.

