Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York woman is suing the Kellogg Co. over the fruit filling in its Pop-Tarts.

The woman filed the lawsuit against the company in New York last week.

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected.

The complainant said the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for more than $5 million in damages.

The lawyers representing this case are also representing an Illinois woman who sued Kellogg in August and who made similar allegations.

Kellogg has not commented on the lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Any empty classroom
New COVID-19 quarantine guidance issued for Ohio schools
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
One person was hurt Sunday when a stationary train they were playing on started to move.
One juvenile hurt in train accident on Berdan overpass
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Ryan Sullivan, of Perrysburg, is facing charges after police found a concealed hand gun on his...
Men facing charges after gun discharges while protesting outside Safety Services building

Latest News

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said recently leaked documents paint a false picture of the...
Zuckerberg criticizes Facebook's portrayal in media
Bedford Public Schools mandates masks for students
Bedford Public Schools mandates masks
Experts: Start holiday shopping now
Experts: Start holiday shopping now
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021 file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17...
Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees