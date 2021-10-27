Traffic
10/27: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

1″ to 2″ rain late Thursday thru Saturday; dry Halloween
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
We won’t take the top spot for wettest October on record, but there’s one more round of rain to go before we get to November. Showers will start to move in late Thursday, with highs near 60. Over 1″ of rain is likely along/east of I-75 through Saturday, with highs dipping back to the mid-50s. Atleast the forecast looks great for trick-or-treaters: 60 and sunny for Halloween, with the 50s in store for going door-to-door!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

10/27: Dan's Wednesday Evening Forecast
