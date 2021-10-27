Traffic
10/27: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast

Rain returns Thursday night and lasts through Saturday AM, but dry for Halloween.
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid-50s. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Mostly cloudy and dry during the day Thursday with highs near 60. Another round of rain arrives on Thursday night and continues into Friday, when highs will be in the upper 50s. Rain gradually tapers off on Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Overall rainfall amounts will be around 1″ across the area. Mostly sunny for Halloween with highs near 60. Partly sunny Monday with highs in the mid-50s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs around 50, a 20% chance for a shower in the morning.

