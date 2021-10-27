Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Denver

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two girls last seen in Denver Wednesday afternoon.

The two girls, 7-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones, are believed by investigators to be with their parents, 32-year-old Trisha Jones and 35-year-old Towon Jones.

Sophia Jones and Bethany Jones are both described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes.

Trisha Jones is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-3-inch white female with brown hair and green eyes.

Towon Jones is described as a 190-pound, 6-foot-2-inch black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with a Colorado plate BVGI94 or 2014 green Toyota Sienna with a Colorado plate CGMO17 that was last seen heading north in Denver.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, immediately call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in masks
Multiple Lucas County schools drop mandatory masking policy
The Ohio School Boards Association decided to end its affiliation with the NSBA after the...
Ohio School Boards Association ends affiliation with national organization
A car rests in the grassy area off the right side of US 23 just south of the Ohio/Michigan...
Scene cleared after earlier rollover crash on US 23
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Toledo Zoo’s snow leopard cubs now have names!
Heavy rain caused flooded roads, basements, and fields across the area by Monday evening.
Flooding rain shuts business down for local family farm

Latest News

Halloween spending expected to break records this year.
Halloween spending expected to break records this year
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Biden deal in ‘pretty good shape,’ but no breakthrough yet
A levy is on next Tuesday’s general election ballot that would fund a proposed community center...
Sylvania-area voters to decide fate of proposed community center
In this Dec. 11, 2006 file photo, a silicone gel breast implant is shown at Mentor Corp., a...
FDA sets stronger safety warnings for breast implants