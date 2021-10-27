Building Better Schools: Kindness Rooms spread throughout region

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Luken T. Boyle took his life after being cyber-bullied, just the 14-year-old was getting ready to attend Central Catholic High School.

“Our Luken was ready to come in to Central Catholic, and we were ready to welcome him with open arms,” Mona McGhee, Counselor and Director of Student Success said. “There was a very sad situation that had to do with cyberbullying. We all know that words have power and these words were very powerful in the wrong way, so as a result, he chose a pathway that we would never want a child to choose, which is to take his life.”

The tragedy turned into Central Catholic creating a Kindness Room in Luken’s honor.

Morgan Traver, a senior at Central Catholic, was a close friend of Luken. She said students enjoy coming to the Kindness Room to write appreciation notes for students, teachers, and military members

This room was started by Luken’s mother. “That’s the whole message, you never know what someone else is going through, and that was sadly Luken’s case -- we didn’t know what he was going through. If we can do what we can to hopefully brighten someone’s day, we should.”

The idea of having a Kindness Room is spreading across Northwest Ohio, and Central Catholic is doing what it can to support the effort.

“Other schools are now getting Kindness Rooms to do a similar thing with crafting and doing gifts for teachers and from there spreading out and doing other service projects like we do with hospice and people in the military,” Central Catholic senior Bart Reamer said.

To learn how you can support the Luken T. Boyle campaign for kindness click the link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.