Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Building Better Schools: Kindness Rooms spread throughout region

By Kristian Brown
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Luken T. Boyle took his life after being cyber-bullied, just the 14-year-old was getting ready to attend Central Catholic High School.

“Our Luken was ready to come in to Central Catholic, and we were ready to welcome him with open arms,” Mona McGhee, Counselor and Director of Student Success said. “There was a very sad situation that had to do with cyberbullying. We all know that words have power and these words were very powerful in the wrong way, so as a result, he chose a pathway that we would never want a child to choose, which is to take his life.”

The tragedy turned into Central Catholic creating a Kindness Room in Luken’s honor.

Morgan Traver, a senior at Central Catholic, was a close friend of Luken. She said students enjoy coming to the Kindness Room to write appreciation notes for students, teachers, and military members

This room was started by Luken’s mother. “That’s the whole message, you never know what someone else is going through, and that was sadly Luken’s case -- we didn’t know what he was going through. If we can do what we can to hopefully brighten someone’s day, we should.”

The idea of having a Kindness Room is spreading across Northwest Ohio, and Central Catholic is doing what it can to support the effort.

“Other schools are now getting Kindness Rooms to do a similar thing with crafting and doing gifts for teachers and from there spreading out and doing other service projects like we do with hospice and people in the military,” Central Catholic senior Bart Reamer said.

To learn how you can support the Luken T. Boyle campaign for kindness click the link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in masks
Anthony Wayne, Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania schools drop mandatory masking policy
The Ohio School Boards Association decided to end its affiliation with the NSBA after the...
Ohio School Boards Association ends affiliation with national organization
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Toledo Zoo’s snow leopard cubs now have names!
Heavy rain caused flooded roads, basements, and fields across the area by Monday evening.
Flooding rain shuts business down for local family farm
The video of a record number of cargo ships waiting to port in Los Angeles this week tells much...
Port of Toledo leaders looking into the feasibility of handling container cargo

Latest News

Ottawa Hills students are spreading kindness through post-its.
Building Better Schools: Spreading positivity with Post-It notes
Building Better Schools: Snitching... or reporting?
Teacher needs help spreading Christmas Cheer
Teacher needs help spreading Christmas Cheer
A computer science mentorship program for girls earns national recognition.
Building Better Schools: Code 4 her