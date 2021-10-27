Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lima woman dies after car leaves road, strikes tree

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lima woman is dead after the car she was driving left the road and struck a tree on Tuesday morning.

Marva Il Ackles, 47, was traveling west on Koop Road when she failed to negotiate a curve. Her vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car, a 42-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Prior to the crash, officers with the Lima Police Department attempted to stop Ackles. She fled and a short vehicle pursuit ensued, but the officers had discontinued the pursuit and Ackles was not actively being pursued at the time of the crash.

Neither occupant of the car was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in masks
Anthony Wayne, Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania schools drop mandatory masking policy
The Ohio School Boards Association decided to end its affiliation with the NSBA after the...
Ohio School Boards Association ends affiliation with national organization
Heavy rain caused flooded roads, basements, and fields across the area by Monday evening.
Flooding rain shuts business down for local family farm
The video of a record number of cargo ships waiting to port in Los Angeles this week tells much...
Port of Toledo leaders looking into the feasibility of handling container cargo
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Toledo Zoo’s snow leopard cubs now have names!

Latest News

Gavel
Maumee man facing federal charges for securities fraud, market manipulation
After several Northeast Ohio school districts change their masking policy, some are overjoyed...
Students and parents have mixed feeling on schools dropping mask mandates
NAACP to hand out masks
Parents, students share mixed feelings on some districts making masks optional
Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids 6 to 11 years old
Local doctors encouraged by COVID vaccine safety for kids 5-11