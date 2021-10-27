Lima woman dies after car leaves road, strikes tree

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lima woman is dead after the car she was driving left the road and struck a tree on Tuesday morning.

Marva Il Ackles, 47, was traveling west on Koop Road when she failed to negotiate a curve. Her vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car, a 42-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Prior to the crash, officers with the Lima Police Department attempted to stop Ackles. She fled and a short vehicle pursuit ensued, but the officers had discontinued the pursuit and Ackles was not actively being pursued at the time of the crash.

Neither occupant of the car was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.