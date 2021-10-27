Traffic
Local doctors encouraged by COVID vaccine safety for kids 5-11

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pediatricians are encouraged by the safety report issued by the FDA independent advisory panel that is now recommending the approval of the emergency use authorization application by Pfizer.

Sylvania Pediatrician Dr. R.W. Mills MD says that the dose given to kids gives 91% protection against Covid-19. “This is literally one-third of that so the 10 microgram dose.”

And the smaller dose means fewer side effects. The most common of which Mills says are “little redness or swelling or pain at the injection - by far was the most common side effect.” Mills goes on to say that a small percentage of kids in the trials had a fever, chills muscle aches, and body aches. “This age group, in particular, had fewer side effects that were say systemic than say the older kids between 12 and 18.”

As for the side effects of the heart? That can happen to adolescent and young adult males? “We did not have any myocarditis or pericarditis they had this in the study in phase one, phase two, and phase three and followed these kids out another 2 to 3 months after.”

The CDC is expected to take up the recommendation in early November with shots in arms possible by November 8th.

