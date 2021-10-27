Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lucas County BOE looking for poll workers

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections is looking for election night poll workers.

A spokesperson for the BOE said there are openings for precinct election officials in Oregon, Sylvania, Maumee, Monclova, and Ottawa Hills.

“Being a PEO is a great way to participate in the election process, and allows for greater civic engagement within the community, and are a vital part of the democratic process,” a statement from the BOE read.

Poll workers will need to attend at least one training class, which are available for anyone who wants to help work the election. They will be paid $165 for the full day and training.

Those interested can contact Robert Royster at 419-213-2045 or Veronica Hill at 419-213-2034.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in masks
Anthony Wayne, Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania schools drop mandatory masking policy
The Ohio School Boards Association decided to end its affiliation with the NSBA after the...
Ohio School Boards Association ends affiliation with national organization
A car rests in the grassy area off the right side of US 23 just south of the Ohio/Michigan...
Scene cleared after earlier rollover crash on US 23
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Toledo Zoo’s snow leopard cubs now have names!
Heavy rain caused flooded roads, basements, and fields across the area by Monday evening.
Flooding rain shuts business down for local family farm

Latest News

Ohio domestic violence bill passes House vote
Maumee water bills are expected to increase by 40% in August to pay for sewage system...
Maumee sewage dumping subject of Lucas County Commissioner review
Central Catholic's Kindness Room spreading to other schools
Building Better Schools: Kindness Rooms spread throughout region
The program is funded by a grant from Directions Credit Union. Toledo Zoo also provides support.
Project Prairie: Outdoor learning at Dorr Elementary