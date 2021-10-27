Lucas County BOE looking for poll workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections is looking for election night poll workers.

A spokesperson for the BOE said there are openings for precinct election officials in Oregon, Sylvania, Maumee, Monclova, and Ottawa Hills.

“Being a PEO is a great way to participate in the election process, and allows for greater civic engagement within the community, and are a vital part of the democratic process,” a statement from the BOE read.

Poll workers will need to attend at least one training class, which are available for anyone who wants to help work the election. They will be paid $165 for the full day and training.

Those interested can contact Robert Royster at 419-213-2045 or Veronica Hill at 419-213-2034.

