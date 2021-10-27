Traffic
Maumee man facing federal charges for securities fraud, market manipulation

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he defrauded numerous individuals in a “pump-and-dump” scheme with earned him more than $1 million.

Steven Gallagher, 50, is charged with one count of securities fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of securities fraud, and one count of market manipulation. The four counts combined carry a maximum sentence of 85 years in prison.

A judge set Gallagher’s bond at $1 million. He posted $50,000 and ordered released.

According to documents from the U.S. Southern District Court in New York, Gallagher used a variety of tactics to defraud individual non-professional investors in “thinly traded over-the-counter securities.”

Gallagher operated a Twitter account using the alias of Alex DeLarge to operate his scheme. As of this month, the account had more than 70,000 followers.

In the scheme, Gallagher made false and misleading statements about the penny stocks on his DeLarge Twitter account to artificially pump the value of the stocks, with the value rising when his Twitter followers purchased them. Gallagher then dumped his share at the inflated prices. Authorities said Gallagher earned more than $1 million in trading profits.

Gallagher also engaged in another scheme, known as “marking the close.” He would engage in a series of transactions to artificially raise the end-of-day price of one of the subject securities by making purchases at above-market prices to make the stock appear favorable to potential purchasers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

