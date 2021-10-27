Maumee sewage dumping subject of Lucas County Commissioner review

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners announced on Wednesday a new commission to review the City of Maumee’s history of dumping sewage into the Maumee River. The commission will be charged with reviewing the “history, nature, and extent of the City of Maumee’s handling of its storm and sanitary-sewer overflows,” as well as the city’s dealings with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The announcement is a response to the revelation earlier this year that the City of Maumee had been dumping far more than its permitted amount of sewage into the river for decades. The city revealed the details when they informed residents of an increase in water charges intended to help correct the long-term problem.

According to city officials at the time, the City of Maumee and the Ohio EPA had come to an agreement in 1984 that allowed the city to dump 25 million gallons of sewage overflow into the river per year. If the city were to exceed that amount after it rained, they were supposed to inform the Ohio EPA, but no one in key positions seems to have done that.

Shortly after the announcement, Ohio Rep. Jon Cross proposed a new bill in the Ohio General Assembly that would ban cities and towns from such dumping and would impose strict fines for those who violate the rule. That bill has so far not been adopted.

The primary objective of the new commission will be to determine what conditions allowed for the excessive dumping to occur, to determine what effect that dumping may have had on the Maumee River, and to make recommendations to prevent a similar problem in the future.

The commission will be made up of representatives from neighboring cities like Toledo and Oregon, as well as Attorneys from Maumee, Toledo, and Lucas County.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.