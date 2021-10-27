Motorist trapped after rollover accident on US 23

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are responding to a rollover crash on US 23 that has one person trapped on Wednesday morning.

The crash is in the grassy area off the right shoulder of the highway. Traffic is slowed on the southbound lanes just before Monroe St., exit 234.

Emergency crews and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are responding to the scene.

