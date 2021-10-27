Traffic
Motorist trapped after rollover accident on US 23

A car rests in the grassy area off the right side of US 23 just south of the Ohio/Michigan...
A car rests in the grassy area off the right side of US 23 just south of the Ohio/Michigan border on Wednesday, Oct. 27.(ODOT)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are responding to a rollover crash on US 23 that has one person trapped on Wednesday morning.

The crash is in the grassy area off the right shoulder of the highway. Traffic is slowed on the southbound lanes just before Monroe St., exit 234.

Emergency crews and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are responding to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

