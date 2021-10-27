Traffic
October 27th Weather Forecast

Rain Returns Thursday Night
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a high in the middle 50s. Highs will reach the 60-degree mark on Thursday with more clouds. Rain is likely once again Thursday night through Saturday morning. About 1″ of rain is expected overall. Halloween should be mild with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60. Cooler weather is likely next week with less rain.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

