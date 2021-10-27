Ohio domestic violence bill passes House vote

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio bill aimed at strengthening domestic violence laws is one step closer to becoming law after passing a legislative hurdle on Wednesday.

Aisha’s Law, or House Bill 3, passed the Ohio House on Wednesday in a 91-2 vote. It’s names after Aisha Fraser, an Ohio teacher who was killed by her ex-husband in 2018.

If passed, the bill would strengthen penalties for abusers and increase protections for survivors. The bill would expand the definition of domestic violence to include strangulation; Ohio is currently the only state where it isn’t a felony. Survivors could also request emergency protection orders at any time and police would be required to refer victims in high-risk situations to domestic violence advocacy services.

The bill still needs to pass the Ohio Senate.

