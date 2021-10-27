Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio domestic violence bill passes House vote

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio bill aimed at strengthening domestic violence laws is one step closer to becoming law after passing a legislative hurdle on Wednesday.

Aisha’s Law, or House Bill 3, passed the Ohio House on Wednesday in a 91-2 vote. It’s names after Aisha Fraser, an Ohio teacher who was killed by her ex-husband in 2018.

If passed, the bill would strengthen penalties for abusers and increase protections for survivors. The bill would expand the definition of domestic violence to include strangulation; Ohio is currently the only state where it isn’t a felony. Survivors could also request emergency protection orders at any time and police would be required to refer victims in high-risk situations to domestic violence advocacy services.

The bill still needs to pass the Ohio Senate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in masks
Anthony Wayne, Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania schools drop mandatory masking policy
The Ohio School Boards Association decided to end its affiliation with the NSBA after the...
Ohio School Boards Association ends affiliation with national organization
A car rests in the grassy area off the right side of US 23 just south of the Ohio/Michigan...
Scene cleared after earlier rollover crash on US 23
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Toledo Zoo’s snow leopard cubs now have names!
Heavy rain caused flooded roads, basements, and fields across the area by Monday evening.
Flooding rain shuts business down for local family farm

Latest News

Lucas County BOE looking for poll workers
Maumee water bills are expected to increase by 40% in August to pay for sewage system...
Maumee sewage dumping subject of Lucas County Commissioner review
Central Catholic's Kindness Room spreading to other schools
Building Better Schools: Kindness Rooms spread throughout region
The program is funded by a grant from Directions Credit Union. Toledo Zoo also provides support.
Project Prairie: Outdoor learning at Dorr Elementary