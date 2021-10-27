The owner of the Greenbelt Place Apartments meets with the mayor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The owner of the Greenbelt Place apartments met with the mayor and city leaders on Wednesday. The apartment complex failed its HUD inspection. They scored a 36 out of 100.

13abc’s Alexis Means caught up with the owner of the Greenbelt Place Apartments Rene Campos and his attorneys as they entered one government center to meet with mayor and other city leaders. Campos lawyer says they are working with the city to make the necessary repairs at the apartment complex.

“I can categorically tell you there’s no plan to let these properties run down. The properties are going to be repaired according to HUD requirements and City requirements,” Lawyer Kenneth Chaiken.

According to municipal court papers filed on Tuesday the City of Toledo will not give the owner an extension on the housing order violations. A criminal offense was filed in municipal court for violation of the health and housing order. A court date has not been set.

