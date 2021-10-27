Parents and students share mixed feelings on some districts making mask optional

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Masking in schools has been a hot topic since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With some school districts around Northwest Ohio changing their masking policy, some parents and students are jumping for joy, while others are wishing that everyone was masking.

“It should always have been optional,” says Pam Weisenburger, a parent. “It seems a little bit unusual to enforce a masking policy throughout the school day when there is inconsistency in that use. And with children that are small even being able to follow and wear mask appropriately for extended periods of time.”

But not all parents agree. Diana Meyer-Dittman says it’s just too soon.

“The delta variant is still around. 5 to 11 year old’s have still not been vaccinated. I work in health care, not directly with COVID patients, but I have seen the effects,” says Meyer-Dittman. “I really want us to try to live as normal of a life as we possibly can, and I think wearing the mask until we come up with a long term plan especially for those younger kids would be great.”

Students in districts that changing their masking policy have mixed opinions as well.

Andrea Jones says masking is the safer route, not just for the students, but everyone they come into contact with.

“If somebody gives me COVID, even though I’m wearing a mask and they aren’t, my grandmother gets it. It doesn’t just hurt one person, it hurts hundreds of people, entire communities,” says Jones.

“As we see the COVID cases starting to decrease, I feel like it is a rational kind of thing to just adjust to get students around the district to get normalcy in schools,” says Hana El Nemer. “But also it is important to take into consideration that COVID is still a thing.”

