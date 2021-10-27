Project Prairie: Outdoor learning at Dorr Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Students at Springfield Local Schools’ Dorr Elementary have science class outside as a part of Project Prairie.

For the project, four prairies full of native plants were cultivated throughout the school’s campus. The kids get to study nature and science hands-on by digging in the dirt and observing the world around them.

The funds for the project were donated by Directions Credit Union through a grant, and the Toledo Zoo has also provided support and expertise. Representatives for the credit union stopped by to see the results of their grant dollars for the first time on Friday.

“The impact that it’s going to make on these kids, as well as students in the future, is why Directions wanted to be a part of it,” says Brenda Covrette with Directions.

“Developing and cultivating a love of animals and plants and native species is pure joy, and it’s exciting to see them learn and grow in this environment,” says Taryn Miley, with Springfield Local Schools.

The data students collect at Project Prairie goes to NASA, where it’s used globally to study climate change.

