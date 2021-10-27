Sylvania-area voters to decide fate of proposed community center

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Voters in Sylvania and Sylvania Township will decide next week whether to fund a proposed multigenerational community center.

The $60-million facility would feature two aquatic centers, an indoor walking track, a gym, workout areas, and turf fields. Developers say it’s much more than an athletic complex, also featuring dedicated spaces for STEM education, and theaters for arts groups.

“It’s going to continue to make Sylvania a top-notch and desirable place to live for people of all ages,” said Sylvania Recreation Corporation Operations Manager Mike McMahon. “The opportunities are endless.”

A levy is on next Tuesday’s general election ballot that would fund the center’s construction and pay for upgrades to existing facilities, including Tam-O-Shanter and Plummer & Burnham Park. It’ll cost residents $91 per $100,000 in property value annually for the next 28 years.

The idea was formed as a result of community input surveys. Now, the community has to decide if they want to pay for the idea. Recreation board members say the facility is projected to be self-sustaining and additional operational levies won’t be necessary.

McMahon described the operation of the facility as program-based and membership-based. He said people who want to use the center for casual use, like swimming in its pool or using its gym, would have to buy a membership. But if someone participates in an activity hosted at the center, like a youth basketball league, a membership wouldn’t be necessary.

Monthly membership pricing estimates are $27 per adult, $46 per couple, $70 per family, and $20 per senior citizen, according to the project’s website. A 20% discount would apply to people who choose annual memberships.

At a meeting about the development of a separate facility, residents their opposition toward the community center. The YMCA/JCC of Sylvania is planning to upgrade its facility, which includes doubling its size and adding a pool and wellness space. Some argued the community center is redundant. Developers say the community center is broader and bigger, but believe both can coexist.

“There’s absolutely no reason that a YMCA and community recreation center can’t co-exist in a community that’s as active as Sylvania is,” McMahon said.

The YMCA/JCC and Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District talked about a partnership that would combine their efforts to create one facility, but those talks fell apart.

“We tried for three years to come to an agreement and we just couldn’t work it out,” said Brian Kezur, a SAJRD board member and the committee chairman for the levy’s campaign. “I think Sylvania has room for both facilities.”

A town hall on Issue 11 is scheduled for Thursday, October 28 at 7 p.m. at the King Road Branch Library in Sylvania.

Organizers ask for questions to be submitted ahead of time by noon on Thursday. Click here to fill out the form to submit questions and get more information.

