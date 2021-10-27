Traffic
US Marshals searching for suspect involved in fentanyl distribution

Darion Gipson, 36, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations.
Darion Gipson, 36, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Federal authorities are searching for a man believed to be in Toledo who is wanted for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Darion Gipson, 36, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations. Gipson is believed to be in Toledo and is known to frequent residences in the 1000 block of Belmont and the 1700 block of Loxley.

Gipson is 6-feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs around 205 pounds. He has tattoos covering both arms.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gipson is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-4-WANTED or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

