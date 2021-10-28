10/28: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
Rain through Saturday; dry Halloween; wet flakes Wednesday?
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
1-2″ of rain are likely, starting this evening and rolling up through Saturday (higher totals along the lake due to northeast winds). Temperatures will dip back to the mid-50s until we dry out and warm up a bit for Halloween (highs near 60). Next midweek will seem more like a trick than a treat for many, as we’re eyeing wet snowflakes mixing in with rain!
