10/28: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

1-2″ of rain are likely, starting this evening and rolling up through Saturday (higher totals along the lake due to northeast winds). Temperatures will dip back to the mid-50s until we dry out and warm up a bit for Halloween (highs near 60). Next midweek will seem more like a trick than a treat for many, as we’re eyeing wet snowflakes mixing in with rain!

