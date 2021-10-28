Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother indicted in case of toddler’s death

By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County prosecutor’s office has announced that the mother and grandmother of Braylen Noble have been indicted on charges stemming from the 3-year-old’s death over a year ago.

Dajnae Cox, Braylen’s mother, is facing charges of child endangerment and obstruction of justice. Bobbie Johnson, Braylen’s grandmother, is facing charges of obstructing justice.

This is the first update to the Braylen Noble case since March of this year.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Chief George Kral, and Lt. Dan Gerken will hold a press conference at the Public Safety Building Friday morning to give further details.

Braylen’s body was found in a pool at the family apartment complex after a days-long search in September of last year. The child was reported missing from his home by his grandmother. The pool where the boy was found had been searched five days earlier with no results.

An autopsy performed in the days following his death could not determine how the toddler had died, noting that there was no “anatomic or toxicologic cause of death” but adding that “submersion in water” was a contributing factor.

Investigators searched the home of his mother and grandmother as part of the initial investigation. No charges were filed in the case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car rests in the grassy area off the right side of US 23 just south of the Ohio/Michigan...
Scene cleared after earlier rollover crash on US 23
Gavel
Maumee man facing federal charges for securities fraud, market manipulation
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Toledo Zoo’s snow leopard cubs now have names!
Owner of the Greenbelt meets with mayor to discuss the housing conditions and residents concerns.
Owner of Greenbelt Place Apartments meets with Kapszukiewicz, other city leaders
Kids and masks in school
Changes in mask protocol brings mixed reactions

Latest News

Imagine It! - Halloween Slime - Oct. 9th, 2021
Disability advocates want TARTA change
Disability advocates want TARTA change
According to data released by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office, more than $475 million was...
State auditor report finds $3.8 billion in unemployment fraud, overpayments
The site of the former North Towne Mall in Toledo will be developed into an 860,000 square foot...
Site of former North Towne mall to see new development