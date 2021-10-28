Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Engage Toledo Ambassadors help citizens

Volunteers completed a 10 week program to learn the ins-and-outs of Toledo
The 4th class of Engage Toledo Ambassadors graduated from their 10 week civic course and...
The 4th class of Engage Toledo Ambassadors graduated from their 10 week civic course and received certificates from the mayor.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you have an issue in your neighborhood such as blight or a problem paying a utility bill, you can contact Engage Toledo.

You may also be able to talk to an Engage Toledo Ambassador.

A handful of Toledoans took a 10 week tour of the city so they could learn the ins-and-outs of what makes Toledo tick.

“And so the goal wasn’t to teach them about a city job, but maybe to educate, empower, and engage them about programs and services affecting the residents,” says Jenny Jaqua, Customer Service Commissioner for the City of Toledo.

The 4th class of Engage Toledo Ambassadors has now graduated from the program. Sixteen applicants were chosen by lottery from a group of more than 70. They visited every district and got up close to many jobs you don’t see.

Now, they’re going to take what they learned and pass it on, person to person and via social media. It’s yet another way to Engage Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students in masks
Multiple Lucas County schools drop mandatory masking policy
The Ohio School Boards Association decided to end its affiliation with the NSBA after the...
Ohio School Boards Association ends affiliation with national organization
A car rests in the grassy area off the right side of US 23 just south of the Ohio/Michigan...
Scene cleared after earlier rollover crash on US 23
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Toledo Zoo’s snow leopard cubs now have names!
Gavel
Maumee man facing federal charges for securities fraud, market manipulation

Latest News

Owner of the Greenbelt meets with mayor to discuss the housing conditions and residents concerns.
The owner of the Greenbelt Place Apartments meets with the mayor
The owner of the Greenbelt Place apartments met with the Toledo mayor and city leaders on...
The owner of the Greenbelt Place apartments met with the Toledo mayor and city leaders on Wednesday.
dsps
Wood County recruiting DSPs
Bill legalizing fireworks in Ohio on its way to Gov. DeWine’s desk