Engage Toledo Ambassadors help citizens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you have an issue in your neighborhood such as blight or a problem paying a utility bill, you can contact Engage Toledo.

You may also be able to talk to an Engage Toledo Ambassador.

A handful of Toledoans took a 10 week tour of the city so they could learn the ins-and-outs of what makes Toledo tick.

“And so the goal wasn’t to teach them about a city job, but maybe to educate, empower, and engage them about programs and services affecting the residents,” says Jenny Jaqua, Customer Service Commissioner for the City of Toledo.

The 4th class of Engage Toledo Ambassadors has now graduated from the program. Sixteen applicants were chosen by lottery from a group of more than 70. They visited every district and got up close to many jobs you don’t see.

Now, they’re going to take what they learned and pass it on, person to person and via social media. It’s yet another way to Engage Toledo.

