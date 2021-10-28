FBI searching for Toledo bank robbery suspects

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for two men wanted in connection with a bank robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the FBI, two white males entered the Directions Credit Union on S. Hawley St. just after 1 p.m. They demanded money, with one suspect threatening the use of a weapon. They took an undisclosed amount of cash from various locations in the bank.

The suspects were seen arriving and departing in a black Dodge minivan.

The first suspect is described as being in his 20s to early 30s, average build, standing 6-feet to 6-feet, 2-inches tall. He was wearing sunglasses, an olive-colored mask, black clothing and gloves, and carrying a bag.

The second suspect is described as being a white or Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s with brown eyes, mustache, and stockier build, standing 5-feet, 8-inches to 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black mask, glasses, gloves, and dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122, or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

