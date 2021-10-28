Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

FBI searching for Toledo bank robbery suspects

The FBI is looking for two suspects wanted for robbing a Directions Credit Union on S. Hawley...
The FBI is looking for two suspects wanted for robbing a Directions Credit Union on S. Hawley St. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for two men wanted in connection with a bank robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the FBI, two white males entered the Directions Credit Union on S. Hawley St. just after 1 p.m. They demanded money, with one suspect threatening the use of a weapon. They took an undisclosed amount of cash from various locations in the bank.

The suspects were seen arriving and departing in a black Dodge minivan.

The first suspect is described as being in his 20s to early 30s, average build, standing 6-feet to 6-feet, 2-inches tall. He was wearing sunglasses, an olive-colored mask, black clothing and gloves, and carrying a bag.

The second suspect is described as being a white or Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s with brown eyes, mustache, and stockier build, standing 5-feet, 8-inches to 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black mask, glasses, gloves, and dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122, or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car rests in the grassy area off the right side of US 23 just south of the Ohio/Michigan...
Scene cleared after earlier rollover crash on US 23
Gavel
Maumee man facing federal charges for securities fraud, market manipulation
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Toledo Zoo’s snow leopard cubs now have names!
Kids and masks in school
Changes in mask protocol brings mixed reactions
Students in masks
Multiple Lucas County schools drop mandatory masking policy

Latest News

The bill would prohibit minors from getting gender identity affirming mental and physical...
Residents up in arms over HB 454
HB 454 was introduced in the House.
Some Toledoans up in arms over the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act
The 4th class of Engage Toledo Ambassadors graduated from their 10 week civic course and...
Engage Toledo Ambassadors help citizens
Owner of the Greenbelt meets with mayor to discuss the housing conditions and residents concerns.
Owner of Greenbelt Place Apartments meets with Kapszukiewicz, other city leaders