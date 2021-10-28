Former Lenawee Christian teacher, coach sentenced on federal child porn charges

DETROIT (WTVG) - A former substitute teacher and youth sports coach at Lenawee Christian School was sentenced to 24 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.

Matthew Thomas was charged with producing child pornography, possessing material that contains images of child pornography that has been mailed, and receiving child pornography that has been mailed/shipped or transported.

Thomas was sentenced on Wednesday. Upon his release from prison, he will be under supervised release for eight years by the U.S. Probation Department.

Court documents allege that Thomas took more than 90 photos of girls ranging in age from 3 years old up to age 14. Many of those photos showed juvenile genitalia. The images were then uploaded online.

According to an FBI special agent, the crimes involve multiple girls, some of which are believed to be students and members of Thomas’s community. The photos were taken sometime between November 2018 and August 2019.

When Thomas was charged in 2019, Lenawee Christian School leaders say they are angry and call the entire situation a betrayal by someone who has gained trust.

“We love and care for your children as if they were our own and it breaks out hearts that someone we all trusted appears to have betrayed us and done something so horrible. I am truly sorry this happened,” Dr. Jim Colman, CEO of Lenawee Christian School said at the time.

