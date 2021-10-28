Man facing charges in Toledo nightclub shooting death pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing homicide charges from a Toledo nightclub shooting earlier this year pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Darryl Lathan, 26, is accused in the shooting death of Armonte Rodger at the Spotlight Lounge on Reynolds Road in May. Rodger was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and later died from his injuries. Another person suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder in the shooting.

Toledo Police issued an arrest warrant for Lathan earlier this month. He was already in custody at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on an unrelated charge when TPD issued the warrant.

Lathan is being held on a $1 million bond. His pretrial is scheduled for Nov. 16.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.