October 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy and warm today with a high in the low 60s. Rain is likely tonight with a low in the middle 50s. Rain will continue most of the day on Friday with steady temperatures in the middle 50s. Morning rain is likely on Saturday, but patchy drizzle will continue into the afternoon and evening as well. About 1″ of rain is expected through Saturday evening. Halloween Sunday looks good with more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be near 60 with temperatures in the middle 60s for trick-or-treating. A shot of cold air could bring a few snowflakes mixing with rain Tuesday. The lake-effect snow (and rain) machine will likely fire up on Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the low to middle 40s with lows dropping into the low to middle 30s. Brrr.....

