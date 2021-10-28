Organizations recognized by Greater Toledo Community Foundation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three local nonprofit organizations were recognized during the 11th Annual Northwest Ohio Nonprofit Innovation & Excellence Awards, hosted by the Greater Toledo Community Foundation.

The winners were:

Innovation Award: Valentine Theatre

Small Organization Excellence award: Friends of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge

Large Organization Excellence award: The Victory Center

13abc is a partner in the awards.

In addition to being recognized as a leader among northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan’s nonprofits, these winning organizations received a $5,000 unrestricted grant from Greater Toledo Community Foundation; a $1,000 unrestricted grant from The Andersons; free half-page ad in The Blade; and a one-of-a-kind blown glass art creation by local glass artist Shawn Messenger.

