Poll workers needed in Lucas County as election day approaches

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the age of widespread worker shortages, job openings for poll workers are reaching urgent levels in some parts of Ohio days before voters cast their ballots.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said that Lucas County is among those in the state in need of more poll workers for Tuesday’s general election. Just last year, he said many throughout the state actually had an over-abundance of help during the presidential election.

“We all pay attention every four years to the person who lives in the White House,” LaRose said. “That matters. I get it. What matters just as much as the person living in the White House is the person working at the schoolhouse, in the courthouse, and city hall. Those are the decisions getting made in just a few days.”

He said he’s telling counties to reach 125% capacity on their poll worker rosters so they have a reserve force.

“Some counties are already there, other counties are struggling,” LaRose said.

The situation varies from county to county, he said, with some rural counties needing more Democrats working as poll workers and urban counties reporting a lack of Republicans.

Lucas County Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott said precincts in suburban parts of the county are the ones in need of more poll workers, something she said doesn’t usually happen. Scott said those areas usually have a steady and reliable pipeline of poll workers, but she said many are sitting out this election due to COVID-19 concerns.

“They are the face of elections on election day,” Scott said.

The county is looking for people who live in any of the suburbs or people who live in Toledo who are willing to travel to where help is needed.

School board elections across Ohio are gaining more attention than usual, LaRose said, which could boost turnout in some areas.

Some school board meetings have turned tense in districts throughout the state and country this year with debates ranging from COVID-19 protocols to the teaching of race in the classroom.

LaRose said the enthusiasm around the elections excites him.

“The quality of public education in Ohio impacts our economy, the civic life of our state, it impacts how attractive Ohio is for businesses,” LaRose said.

To qualify to work as a poll worker, you must be a registered voter, not have any felony convictions or violation of election laws, attend a training class, and be at least 17 years old or a senior in high school.

