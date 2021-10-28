Site of former North Towne mall to see new development

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced a new development at the site of the former North Towne Mall.

An 860,000 square foot auto manufacturing plant will open on the land. Early estimates are for development to create approximately 500 jobs.

The site will be developed by NorthPoint Development.

