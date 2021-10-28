Traffic
Site of former North Towne mall to see new development

The site of the former North Towne Mall in Toledo will be developed into an 860,000 square foot auto manufacturing plant, the city announced on Thursday, Oct. 28.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced a new development at the site of the former North Towne Mall.

An 860,000 square foot auto manufacturing plant will open on the land. Early estimates are for development to create approximately 500 jobs.

The site will be developed by NorthPoint Development.

