Some Toledoans up in arms over the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - House Bill 454, also known as the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act has been introduced to the Ohio House and has 25 republican sponsors.

The bill seeks to prohibit certain procedures and drugs to alter a minor’s sex. It also prohibits school officials from withholding information related to a minor’s gender identity from parents.

“It’s actually going against even the parent who is also affirming as well, with their consent to help their child become who they are,” says Sheena Barnes, the Executive Director of Equality Toledo. “It also put us in a dangerous situation with a school system, because they are wanting to out our children.”

Ohio lawmakers in favor of the bill argue that it will save lives, but some Ohioans feel that it will have a reverse effect.

“We will definitely lose a lot of our youth, unfortunately. And we will lose relationships with our youth that have been built with school systems, people they can confide in and trust,” says Barnes.

Ohio District 88 Representative Gary Click is one of the bills primary sponsors. He told 13 ABC in a statement:

HB 454 is a necessary, loving, and compassionate measure. Contrary to assertions otherwise, HB 454 does not deny healthcare to transgender children. This legislation ensures that children experiencing gender dysphoria receive the most effective, holistic, and comprehensive healthcare. Our children deserve nothing less

“It’s pretty frustrating and disheartening, especially as someone who did access medical care as a minor or transitional medical care as a minor,” says Jack Alferio, who transitioned at 17. “It is really important that youth rights and autonomy is respected in regards to not just transitions but any medical care they may need.”

Alferio is a part of the Toledo Area Transgender Support Group, he wants teens questioning their gender identity to know one thing.

“Know that it’s not you that is the issue in society. It’s these bills, it the people that write the bills, it’s the people who do harm to trans gender communities and people.”

If you or someone you know is questioning their gender identity, there are many community resources available. Call or visit Equality Toledo to find what support and resources are available.

