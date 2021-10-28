St. Joseph Parish dedicates new playground for preschool

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Preschool students at St. Joseph Parish have a new place to play. The school blessed its new playground with a prayer ceremony on Wednesday.

“Play is so important for young people, so they learn how to get along with each other, work together, share their gifts and talents, and this outdoor area has been provided so that those kids can really continue to flourish and grow,” Monsignor Michael Billian said.

School leaders said the new playground was made possible by the generosity of the community.

