Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

St. Joseph Parish dedicates new playground for preschool

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Preschool students at St. Joseph Parish have a new place to play. The school blessed its new playground with a prayer ceremony on Wednesday.

“Play is so important for young people, so they learn how to get along with each other, work together, share their gifts and talents, and this outdoor area has been provided so that those kids can really continue to flourish and grow,” Monsignor Michael Billian said.

School leaders said the new playground was made possible by the generosity of the community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car rests in the grassy area off the right side of US 23 just south of the Ohio/Michigan...
Scene cleared after earlier rollover crash on US 23
Gavel
Maumee man facing federal charges for securities fraud, market manipulation
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Toledo Zoo’s snow leopard cubs now have names!
Kids and masks in school
Changes in mask protocol brings mixed reactions
Students in masks
Multiple Lucas County schools drop mandatory masking policy

Latest News

Inside the kitchen of Chosica Peruvian Restaurant
Dine in the 419: Chosica Peruvian Restaurant
St. Joseph Sylvania dedicates new preschool playground
Bright Side: Wednesday, Oct. 27
Rossford Schools keep mask mandate
Rossford Schools keep mask mandate
Oregon City Schools drop mask mandate
Oregon City Schools drop mask mandate