Toledo Libraries expand hours at area branches

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple branches of the Toledo Library will expand their hours after the proposal was approved the board Thursday.

The changes include Sunday hours for several branches, as well as an extension of weekday hours to 8:30 p.m.

New hours are listed below

Birmingham, Lagrange, Locke, Point Place, South and Toledo Heights libraries -

Monday, Tuesday - 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday - 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Holland, Kent, King, Main, Maumee, Mott, Reynolds Corners, Washington, Waterville, West Toledo -

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday - 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Saturday - 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Heatherdowns, Oregon, Sanger, Sylvania -

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday - 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Saturday - 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

