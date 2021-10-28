Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Libraries expand hours at area branches

(KFYR)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple branches of the Toledo Library will expand their hours after the proposal was approved the board Thursday.

The changes include Sunday hours for several branches, as well as an extension of weekday hours to 8:30 p.m.

New hours are listed below

Birmingham, Lagrange, Locke, Point Place, South and Toledo Heights libraries -

Monday, Tuesday - 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday - 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Holland, Kent, King, Main, Maumee, Mott, Reynolds Corners, Washington, Waterville, West Toledo -

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday - 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Saturday - 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Heatherdowns, Oregon, Sanger, Sylvania -

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday - 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Saturday - 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car rests in the grassy area off the right side of US 23 just south of the Ohio/Michigan...
Scene cleared after earlier rollover crash on US 23
Gavel
Maumee man facing federal charges for securities fraud, market manipulation
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Toledo Zoo’s snow leopard cubs now have names!
Owner of the Greenbelt meets with mayor to discuss the housing conditions and residents concerns.
Owner of Greenbelt Place Apartments meets with Kapszukiewicz, other city leaders
Kids and masks in school
Changes in mask protocol brings mixed reactions

Latest News

TPS training Toledo Fire & Rescue on drones
Lucas County is among those in the state in need of more poll workers for Tuesday’s general...
Poll worker shortage hits Lucas County ahead of Election Day
Lucas County is among those in the state in need of more poll workers for Tuesday’s general...
Lucas County faces poll worker shortage
Remembering Braylen Noble
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother indicted in case of toddler’s death