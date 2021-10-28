Traffic
With building crumbling, Gorham-Fayette Fire Dept. in need of new station

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAYETTE, Ohio (WTVG) - After 54 years without any major upgrades, the Gorham-Fayette Fire Department is in obvious need of a new building.

With the current station crumbling and falling apart, the department is looking to secure funding for a new building.

“The front part is an old train depot from the 1800s,” Gorham-Fayette Fire Chief Anthony Bernal said. “We’ve outgrown it and the building is starting to crumble.”

There are cracks in the walls, and duct tape is patching holes in the ceiling. Bernal said they’re working to make repairs to the 147-year-old building. But they’re only temporary fixes.

“Sleeping arrangements was a huge challenge because there was nowhere to put them,” he said. “We had to improvise and build them. The membership came in a did it out of their own pocket to help save money.”

An addition to put on in 1967, but nothing has been done since then. Not only is the building falling apart, Bernal said they’re running out of room for equipment.

“The biggest challenge we have right now is the trucks are getting bigger and we are putting more stuff on them and they aren’t fitting,” Bernal said. “We have two trucks that need to be housed outside or in another building because we don’t have room.”

The goal is to build a new fire station, but that comes with the need for funding. Bernal said they’ve applied for grants, with no success.

“We are going to keep trying and we are not ever going to give up,” Bernal said.

Renovations would total more than $1 million, and a new building would run $2.5 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

