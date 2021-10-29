10/30: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

This latest round of rain has bumped us up to the 4th wettest fall on record... with one month still to go! It’ll be a wet edition of Football Friday, with scattered showers through Saturday. A lakeshore flood warning is in effect for northeast winds driving lake water onshore through tomorrow morning. Halloween may even see a few sprinkles now, but trick-or-treating time is looking dry!

