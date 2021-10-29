Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

10/30: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Wet football/farmer’s fields tonight; mostly dry Halloween
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This latest round of rain has bumped us up to the 4th wettest fall on record... with one month still to go! It’ll be a wet edition of Football Friday, with scattered showers through Saturday. A lakeshore flood warning is in effect for northeast winds driving lake water onshore through tomorrow morning. Halloween may even see a few sprinkles now, but trick-or-treating time is looking dry!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Braylen Noble
Mother, grandmother indicted in case of Braylen Noble’s death
According to data released by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office, more than $475 million was...
State auditor report finds $3.8 billion in unemployment fraud, overpayments
Family gets confusing grade card
I-Team: Homeschool family gets grade card from school they don’t attend
The site of the former North Towne Mall in Toledo will be developed into an 860,000 square foot...
Site of former North Towne mall to see new development
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

Latest News

A wet edition of Football Friday, but still on track for a dry Halloween! Dan Smith has the...
10/30: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Rain Is Likely Today & Saturday
October 29th Weather Forecast
October 29th Weather Forecast
October 29th Weather Forecast
10/28/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/28/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast