Authorities arrest man wanted on federal warrant

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man wanted on a federal warrant for a firearms violation was arrested Thursday evening after leading authorities on a short chase.

Nathan Miller, 32, was seen by officers leaving an address on Price St. just before 6:30 p.m. and arriving at a residence in the 1200 block of Camden. He got into a vehicle and began driving.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, he led officers on a short pursuit that ended when he fled from the vehicle, which was not in park. Miller’s girlfriend and her child were still in the car.

Miller fled on foot, ending up at a home in the 2000 block of Price. He was located inside the residence and taken into custody.

The homeowner, Darrell Truax, was charged with felony obstructing justice.

