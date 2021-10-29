BGSU waives graduate testing requirement

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University (BGSU) announced on Thursday it will again waive some admissions testing requirements. Domestic applicants will not be required to submit scores for graduate entrance exams, like the GRE or GMAT.

Many schools across the country have made the same call, instead opting to look solely at students’ other merits.

“Coming out of high school, what was your GPA? What was your classes? Any activities you might have been in. Sports,” says Sylvan Learning Center’s center director Tamara Callejas.

Callejas says that many students are still opting to take the test.

“Not every college is waiving it, so if they’re applying to more than one college, then they still have to take it,” she says.

“For scholarships, you sometimes need the ACT score, so for me, it just made sense to take the ACT,” says BGSU freshman Jillian Knueve.

These changes are temporary at BGSU. meaning that the grueling, lengthy tests that can cause so much anxiety will be coming back.

“It’s sort of stressful because a few points here and there can make or break a scholarship,” says Knueve.

But if schools have been admitting students for two years without test scores, why bring the tests back at all?

“If you’re not looking at test scores and how they’re performing academically I think that will in the long run affect how well your students are doing academically at a college level, as well,” says Callejas.

